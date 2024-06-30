Manila fully embraces LGBT community – Mayor Honey

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“Dito sa Maynila, walang iniiwan. Lahat kasama, lahat mahalaga.”

Mayor Honey Lacuna made this pronouncement as she called on the city’s 896 barangays to designate Gender And Development (GAD) Action Officers who will focus on women and LGBTQIA+ matters.

Alongside this, she also asked the Manila Gender Sensitivity and Development Council to create an LGBTQIA+ registry similar to what the local government has for its residents who are persons with disability (PWDs) and senior citizens.

Once done, the mayor said that the LGBTQIA+ Assistance Desk can implement and maintain the Registry, so that the city government can set aside a specific budget for services and benefits designed to match the special needs of the said sector.

The said registry is expected to include those who work, study and do business in Manila.

Lacuna also said that barangay authorities should ensure the implementation of the city ordinance on LGBTQ protection and anti-discrimination, Ordinance No. 8695.

The importance being given by the Lacuna administration to the members of the LGBTQIA+ community was underscored during the month-long celebration of the city’s 453rd founding anniversary.

Its members, she said, were given an avenue to showcase their talents in fashion design via the “Rampa Manila”; express their identity through film where budding filmmakers competed with one another, joined by featured directors as well and, to promote wellness, they were made to spearhead the Zumba Manila being conducted weekly on Roxas Boulevard under the Move Manila Carless Sunday program.

Lacuna directed a study on how the city can improve further its social welfare programs and respond to take care of the needs of LGBTQIA+ Manileños beyond the social hygiene clinics.

“We will work on a program that covers the LGBTQIA+ in GAD services with added focus on barangay GAD projects, gender sensitivity training and implementation of the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), Reproductive Health Act (RH 10354) and Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (AOSAEC) Law (RA 11930),” Lacuna said.