Manila gears up for Women’s Month celebration

THE City of Manila has lined up many activities in celebration of the National Women’s Month in March.

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she once again assured that in Manila, there will always be equal opportunities and rights for men and women and even the members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Sa Friday (March 1), umpisa na ng National Women’s Month, isang malaking pagdiriwang para sa atin sa Manila kung saan lahat ay pantay-pantay,” the mayor said.

Lacuna also cited that in the Manila local government unit alone, there are a good number of women named as heads of various department, units and offices.

“Ito (equality) ay nakikita natin sa mga kasamahang depatment heads kung saan ang pinagbabasehan sa pagpili ay ang inyong kakayahan na gawin ang inyong tungkulin at hindi base sa kasarian,” Lacuna said.

She further assured: “Lahat ay may equal opportunities sa ating lungsod. Karangalan ko na madaming babae na nag-excel dito sa ating lungsod.”

The mayor also invited those interested to join in the different activities that have been lined up for the said celebration.

Too, Lacuna urged all women to get involved in the activities of the city’s department of social welfare under Re Fugoso, whom she lauded for already having filled up the entire month with activities related to the functions of her office.

The mayor commended the social workers and daycare teachers of the DSW whom she said go beyond their mandated duties to help in other activities like the distribution of allowances and financial assistance to fire victims on top of helping rescue street dwellers.