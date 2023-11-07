Manila gets two awards for protection of children

Mayor Honey Lacuna spends time with children in many programs and events lined up for them. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna spends time with children in many programs and events lined up for them. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE city of Manila received two consecutive awards for its Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) Ideal Functionality Assessment for the years 2022 and 2023.

Owing to this, Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked all the concerned local government units that made the awards possible, citing the said recognition as a clear indication or proof of the strong foundation of cooperation and dedicated efforts to care for the children population of Manila.

In a separate development, Lacuna announced that on November 18, the city will be holding its Children’s Congress which will be attended by representatives of various youth groups from the different na barangays in Manila, along with the parter non-government organizations.

Hosting the event is the Universidad de Manila under President Felma Carlos-Tria and where a Childrens’ Advocacy Fair and Forum on Childrens’ Rights will also be held.

“Patuloy tayo sa pagsisikap na pangalagaan, paka-ingatan at pahalagahan ang lahat ng mga Batang Manilenyo. Magtulungan tayong dinggin ang kanilang mga munting tinig at alalayan silang abutin ang kanilang mga munting pangarap. Sila ang ating pag-asa. Ialay natin sa kanila ang isang maganda, malinis, masigla, maunlad at ligtas na lungsod. Sa Maringal na Maynila, bawat bata kinakalinga,” the lady mayor declared.

It was learned that under the Lacuna administration, about 25,000 children from different day care centers are being given five kilos of rice each per month, apart from the daily supply of nutribun, nutripacks and different kinds of food that contain mongo, egg, tuna and noodles, among others.

Apart from this, a total of 19,839 students from Kinder to Grade 6 in public schools in Manila receive assistance via school-based feeding program where they are given food packs and milkl.

Special programs life free operation for children with cleft and lip palate are also being carried out at the Sta. Ana Hospital headed by its Director, Dr. Grace Padilla, along with Dengue Awareness Campaign in Ospital ng Sampaloc, free anti-rabies injection at the Lanuza Health Center and Regular Diabetes Screening and ‘Libreng Gamutan para sa mga Batang may TB’ at the city’s health centers.