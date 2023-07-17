Manila, ‘Hall of Famer’ on revenue collection efficiency

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo with city treasurer Jasmin Talegon and the employes who attended the flagraising ceremony held in City Hall yesterday. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila is already a ‘Hall of Famer’ when it comes to efficiency in collection of locally-sourced revenues.

Thus Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she thanked the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) headed by Jasmin Talegon for bringing the said status to the city of Manila via hard work and ensuring that the city’s finances are in order.

In her short message at the flagraising ceremony, Lacuna hailed Talegon for being pro-employee at all times and cited her efforts in always securing the benefits and welfare off the employees of Manila.

“Tayo ay hall of famer na dahil sa kanilang masinop na pangungulekta ng pondo para sa ating lungsod… si Mam Jaz (Talegon) ay pro-employee, lagi nilang pinag-iipunan ang kapakanan at benepisyo ng bawat isang kawani ng lungsod,” she said of the city treasurer.

Lacuna also reported that the city government is really doing everything possible to make sure that all sources of revenues go straight to the city coffers.

This, the mayor added, is such a great help for her administration, particularly in funding all the city government’s programs and projects as well as providing the benefits of its thousands of employes.

At that point, the lady mayor urged all the other revenue-generating departments, offices and bureaus under the local government of Manila to help increase the funds that go into the city government.

The city, she said, is very lucky to have many private entities supporting its cause and programs.

“Napakaswerte natin dahil transparent ang pamahalaan, madami ang tumutulong sa atin,” the mayor said, as she vowed: “Sinisikap talaga natin na lahat ng maaring panggalingan ng pondo ay pumasok sa ating lungsod.”

“Sa ating munting kaparaanan ay malaki ang ating nakukulekta…maaring di sapat, pero malapit na.. pipilitin nating maging masinop sa pangungulekta ng buwis,” she added.