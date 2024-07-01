Manila Health Dept. gets ISO Certification as it celebrates 84th Founding Anniversary

Mayor Honey Lacuna is being assisted by her husband, Manila Health Department (MHD) chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan who introduced her at the flagraising ceremony on Monday morning. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna is being assisted by her husband, Manila Health Department (MHD) chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan who introduced her at the flagraising ceremony on Monday morning. (JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila Health Department (MHD) headed by Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan yesterday celebrated its 84th founding anniversary with a special achievement- receiving an ISO Certification making it the first deparment in tne entire city to have such accomplishment.

Mayor Honey Lacuna commended the MHD, specially the six district offices and central office for being awarded its ISO 9001: 2015 which only means, among others, that all its documentation are in proper order and very transparent and that it has a high level of efficiency in terms of delivery of any service and communication.

In announcing that the MHD is now ISO-certified, Pangan said the MHD has gone a long way since its creation on July 1, 1940 under the Commonwealth and thanked all the personnel behind it.

“Maraming salamat sa sipag, tiyaga at malasakit. Ituloy tuloy lang natin ang pagpupursigi at husay sa pagta-trabaho para lalo tayong makapagbigay ng makabuluhang sebisyo sa mga batang Manilenyo,” Pangan said.

The mayor, who also happens to be a doctor, said that the MHD is very close to her heart, having started serving the city as a physician first in the Bacood health center and later at the Tondo health center.

Lacuna also thanked the MHD Core Group for ISO composed of internal auditors Dr. Gina Pardilla, Dr. Dolores Manese Engr. Anthony Taguba, Ernesto Alcaparaz and Lourdes Tecson, as well Ana Marie Claudio and Lcid Dwight Biugos of the quality management office.

According to Lacuna, various departments in the city of Manila have also manifested their desire to become ISO-certified, with the MHD leading the pack.

“Iba-ibang departamento na ang nagpapa-ISO. Ito ay inumpisahan ng JASGEN (Justice Abad Santos General Hospital) at Sta. Ana Hospital (SAH) na sinundan ng MHD bilang kauna-unahang department sa buong Maynila na maging ISO-certified,” Lacuna said. JASGEN is headed by its Director, Dr. Merle Sacdalan-Faustino while SAH is under Director Dr. Grace Padilla.