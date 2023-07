194 SHARES Share Tweet

Fire hit the second floor of the Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila on Thursday afternoon.

The Manila Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started from the health club of the said hotel located at the second floor, at 2:50 p.m.

The said fire reached third alarm and was declred fireout at 4:05 p.m.

Fortunately, no one got injured or killed in the said fire.

Arson division probers are still determining the cause of the fire and the estimated damage to property caused by it.