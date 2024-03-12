Manila launches ‘Entrepinays’ featuring Women Business

Mayor Honey Lacuna invites the public to visit the products being showcased at Kartilya ng Katipunan by women business entrepreneurs in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna invites the public to visit the products being showcased at Kartilya ng Katipunan by women business entrepreneurs in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna invited the public to celebrate the National Women’s Month via the city’s program,”EntrePinays #WOMEaNBUSINESS” at the Kartilya ng Katipunan, featuring the products being offered by women entrepreneurs in Manila.

Lacuna said that beginning March 11 to 15, 2024, the said activity is being held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is under the program for women initiated by the Bureau of Permits headed by Levi Facundo.

The event, she said, is meant to recognize and support local businesses owned by Filipina entrepreneurs based in the city of Manila.

Under the said program, Manila’s female residents who are entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to showcase their products ranging from various kinds of food to dry goods.

Too, the said event is being held as part of the city government’s ‘Manila Support Local’ program which aims to promote locally-made products and thus help small and medium businesses to flourish.

Lacuna said that from one woman to another, she is all for helping women succeed in whatever field of endeavor they have chosen to pursue.

“Mula sa kauna-unahang babaeng alkalde ng Lungsod ng Maynila, ako ay taos-pusong tumitingala sa inyong pagsisikap,” the mayor stated.

Facundo said that in support of the women entrepreneurs, the city, on the mayor’s directive, will extend to other business owners by giving out offers or discounts.

“We will also post and advertise their products through our Social Media pages EntrePinays, #WOMEaNBUSINESS and Manila Support on FB and IG,” he added.