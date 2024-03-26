Manila LGU, Chinese General renew commitment of mutual support

(top photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna receives a memento from the officers of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) during a thanksgiving dinner hosted by the city government. Among those with them in photo are (right) City Administrator Bernie Ang, PCCA Board Chairman Antonio Tan and CGMHC President and CEO Kelly Sia. (bottom photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna joins officers of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) in a thanksgiving dinner hosted by the city government. Among those with her in photo are (right) GMHC President and CEO Kelly Sia and PCCA Board Chairman Antonio Tan and (fourth from right) City Administrator Bernie Ang and (from left) Ospital ng Maynila Director Dr. Karl Laqui and CGHMC Associate Medical Director for Charities and Missions and Eye Center head Dr. George Go, Jr. (JERRY S. TAN)

(top photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna receives a memento from the officers of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) during a thanksgiving dinner hosted by the city government. Among those with them in photo are (right) City Administrator Bernie Ang, PCCA Board Chairman Antonio Tan and CGMHC President and CEO Kelly Sia. (bottom photo) Mayor Honey Lacuna joins officers of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) in a thanksgiving dinner hosted by the city government. Among those with her in photo are (right) GMHC President and CEO Kelly Sia and PCCA Board Chairman Antonio Tan and (fourth from right) City Administrator Bernie Ang and (from left) Ospital ng Maynila Director Dr. Karl Laqui and CGHMC Associate Medical Director for Charities and Missions and Eye Center head Dr. George Go, Jr. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE officers of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association (PCCA) and the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC) expressed their full support to the administration of Mayor Honey Lacuna, as both parties reaffirmed their commitment for a deeper partnership.

During a thanksgiving dinner hosted by the city, Lacuna thanked the PCCA and the CGHMC for their continued support and cited their invaluable assistance to the undertakings of the local government over the years.

“You have been our partner for the longest time, for as long as I can remember, through the leadership of Dr. James Dy, who happens to be our “Ninong” in our wedding,” she said. Dy served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the CGMH for many years until his passing last year.

“Here’s hoping for more years of fruitful partnership with the Chinese General Hospital. Your board has already promised a lot, especially training for our medical staff and cath lab. Marami pong salamat at sana ay ‘wag kayong magsasagwa,” Lacuna, who also happens to be a doctor, added.

In response, CGHMC’s new President and CEO Kelly Sia thanked the mayor and city administrator Bernie Ang for the city’s invaluable support and partnership extended to the organization over the years, saying “it is through this collaborative spirit that we have been able to enhance healthcare accessibility and transform lives.”

Also present, among others, were CGMHC Vice President Juanito Ang, Associate Medical Director for Charities and Missions and Eye Center head Dr. George Go, Jr., Medical Director Dr. Samuel Ang and Ospital ng Maynila Director Dr. Karl Laqui.

Sia vowed commitment to help the City of Manila in any way possible, especially in terms of healthcare.

“Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow Manileños,” Sia said, adding that their vision for the future revolves around working together and serving the community.

“In closing, I want to once again express my gratitude to Mayor Lacuna…your unwavering support fuels our commitment to excellence and motivates us to reach even greater heights. Let’s continue to join hands in shaping a healthier and brighter future together,” Sia added.

This was echoed by PCCA board chairman Antonio Tan, who said that the generous gesture of Mayor Lacuna and City Administrator Ang in hosting the event highlights the cooperation, collaboration and mutual respect which are “crucial in inspiring us to continue our community service in Manila.”

“It is througn partnerships like this that we can make an impact on those we ain to serve. In return, the PCCI wishes to affirm its commitment to the leadership and progress of the city,” Tan said.

He added: “We are more than willling to extend any necessary assistance ensuring that together, we can tackle the challenges that lie ahead …hand -in- hand for a brighter future for the Manilenos.”

Meanwhile, Kia also announced the CGHMC’s latest endeavor, the “Dr. James Dy Garden Suites project”, a 16-storey new building which will mark a significant expansion for the hospital.

Currently under construction and expected to be completed by April 2025, the project will see the hospital’s capacity soaring to new heights, once completed. The Garden Suites will include three podiums, two basements, a roof deck with a helipad, and house a new cardiac center, oncology, hemodialysis and other specialty clinics, along with nearly 200 rooms.

According to Sia, the hospital’s commitment goes beyond technology and infrastructure, extending to compassion and inclusivity.

“We recognize the plight of the vulnerable in our society, and through our Charity Department, we provide essential healthcare services, including free consultations and subsidized procedures. However, we aspire to do more. That’s why we are embarking on the journey to build a charity building, expanding our reach to those most in need, because we understand that sickness should never compound the burden of poverty,” he vowed.