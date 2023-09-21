Manila LGU holds overseas job fair on Friday

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces the holding of an overseas mega job fair on Friday. (JERRY S. TAN)

Good news for Manila residents who wish to apply for prospective employment abroad.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that an “overseas mega job fair” will be held by the city government at the SM Manila Activity Center (upper ground floor) on September 29, 2023 (Friday).

Lacuna said that the job fair will be held from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and those interested are requested to wear casual attire, bring at least ten copies of resume and their own ballpen.

“Arrive at least 30 minutes bago ang actual interview para relaxed na kayo at dapat kahit papano ay nakakain na kayo para di naman po kayo gutom habang iniinterview dahil minsan hindi tayo gumagana mabuti kapag gutom,” the mayor said.

The said activity will be spearheaded by the city government’s public employment service (PESO) office headed by Fernan Bermejo.

It was learned from Lacuna that from January 1 to September 14, the running total of jobs provided for unemployed Manilans has already reached 18,801.

Of the said number, 4,229 were hired on the spot; 6,613 were from placement report of employers and 2,950 got jobs from Joyride Philippines.