Manila LGU launches unbundling operations of ‘Spaghetti Wirings’

222 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Honey Lacuna called on barangays to be vigilant as the city government undertakes the unbundling of electric wires in various parts of the city.

Called, “operation urban blight,” the said program aims to eradicate the ugly sight of bundled up wires and the hazard such poses.

“Ang operation na ito ay ating ginagawa kung saan tinatanggal natin ang napakaraming wires na sala-salabat na o overloaded wiring installations or ‘yung tinatawag na ‘spaghetti wirings,” she said.

Under the said operation, Lacuna said the city government is also rehabilitating dilapidated posts and poles, wherein those that are no longer in use are being removed while those that can still be rehabilitated are being fixed.

The mayor thanked Meralco, city engineer Armand Andres, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Arnel Angeles and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) headed by Zeny Viaje and adviser Dennis Viaje, for aiding in the operation which was piloted in the busy district of Binondo.

“Walang tigil ang ating pagsasaaayos ng mga kable sa ating lungsod. Wish ko san, sa mga susunod na taon ay underground na lahat ng mga kable. Magastos, pero safe lalo na sa panahon ngayon,” she said.

In a related development, Lacuna called on barangays to exercise extra vigilance amid reports that some youngsters are taking the cable wires being used in certain lit up areas.

“Madaming report na ang mga kabaataan sinusungkit ang mga kable. Please naman po, maawa kayo sa inyong mga lugar,” Lacuna said.

She stressed that the city government is doing everything possible to save funds to be able to provide the best services for the residents and this includes lighting up all dark areas.

“Tayo po ay nagsisikap maging masinop para maibigay ang tamang serbisyo sa inyo. ‘Wag naman nating sayangin kasi ginagastuan natin ‘yan. Di lang ng lokal na pamahalaan kundi maging ng national government. Sayang naman at madami tayong napeperwisyo,” Lacuna appealed.