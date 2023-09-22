Manila LGU suspends classes, work due to smog

222 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna ordered the suspension of in person or face-to-face afternoon classes in all levels of classes both in private and public schools, as well as work in Manila City Hall and satellite offices after smog affected various parts of Metro Manila on Friday.

Lacuna’s spokesperson, Atty. Princess Abante, said the suspension came upon the recommendation of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) head Arnel Angeles.

The suspension of work came at 1 p.m., with the exclusion of departments, bureaus and offices that are involved with providing basic and health services and or the performance of preparedness and response to disaster and calamities and other essential services as they are still expected to render the necessary services.

The residents were also advised to wear face masks and if possible, limit their outdoor activities in the meantime.

PAGASA said the weather in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and parts of Central Luzon is “conducive for haze or smog formation.” The condition occurs when very small particles get trapped close to the surface due to the presence of a thermal inversion, high humidity, and calm wind conditions.”

Volcanic sulfuric dioxide emission from Taal Volcano has caused smog in some parts of the country.