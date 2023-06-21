471 SHARES Share Tweet

Lacuna was joined by Ferdinand Magellan Province Vice Supreme Master Sir Knight (SK) Anthony Nazario, Intramuros Administrator Atty. Joan Padilla, Padre Burgos Assembly Faithful Navigator SK Joey Balerite Lat, Manila Police District Director PBGen Andre Perez Dizon, and Chief of Staff Joshue Santiago during the unveiling done on P. Burgos Street in Manila.

Jose Apolonio Burgos y Garcia, who was part of GOMBURZA, was established and identified as the guardian of the Filipino clergy during his time.

Meanwhile, about 50 former child laborers profiled in Manila received education and hygiene kits during the “Araw ng Kalayaan Para sa #BatangMalaya Project Angel Tree – Gift Giving Activity” held at the Dakota Playground, Quirino Avenue corner Asuncion St., Malate, Manila.

Said activity was in line with the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the Philippine Independence and the World Day Against Child Labor.

Lacuna thanked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for the said project that benefitted children from Manila.