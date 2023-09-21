Manila no longer has Covid vaccines

Mayor Honey Lacuna says there are no more COVID vaccines in the ciity. (JERRY S. TAN)

WE have no more vaccines against COVID-19.

This was announced by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, who said that although the state of health emergency had been lifted, it does not mean that COVID is no longer around.

According to Lacuna, latest records from the city’s health department headed by Dr. Poks Pangan registered three new, active cases of COVID.

‘This means that we have a total of 33 confirmed, active cases,’ she said.

The mayor also said that if it is any consolation, there are no more critical or severe cases being recorded, along with deaths related to COVID-19.

“Wala na tayong bakuna pero nakausap ko si Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire na patuloy pa ring magbibigay ang DOH sa mga lungsod, hindi lang Maynila, ng mga bakuna laban sa pneumonia at influenza,” Lacuna announced.

As soon as these become available, the mayor assured the residents, specially the senior citizens who are most prone to pneumonia, that they will be informed at once, for them to be able to avail of the said free vaccines.

‘These vaccines will be made available in the health centers nearest to you,’ she added.

Meanwhile, the mayor also said that free swab tests continue to be given in the city’s hospitals for any resident who needs one.

She noted that the free swab tests continue to yield individuals who got infected with COVID.