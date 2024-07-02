Manila offers 2,500 jobs on Wednesday’s Kalinga Job Fair

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces that the PESO headed by Fernan Bermejo will conduct another job fair offering 2,500 job vacancies. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that 2,500 job vacancies will be offered at the “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO Job Fair’ that will be held on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

According to Lacuna, the said job fair will be held from 8 a.m. up to 12 noon on Guadalcanal Street in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Lacuna added that the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo reported that the employment opportunities will be open for high school graduates, college level, college and tech/voc graduates.

The job fair, she added, will be done in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region and DOLE-NCR Manila Field Office.

Applicants are requested to come in casual attire, bring 10 copies of resume and own ballpen and to follow the standard public health protocols.

The mayor urged Manilans who are jobless to try their luck, saying that during job fairs conducted by the city, many are hired on the spot.

In the said ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ that will be held in Sta. Mesa on Wednesday, the following free basic services will also be made available via the stalls that would be put up in the area:medical consultation, basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry, tricycle, parking registration, PWD/solo parent/senior citizen IDs, clearing/flushing operations, water/electricity, building permit inquiries, notary services, police clearance.

The heads of various departments, bureaus and offices are also expected to be present, among them the MTPB – Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services-Manila, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila Police District, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, PESO -Manila, Manila OSCA, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board and City Treasurer’s Office- Manila.

The said forum will cover Barangays 594, 595, 596 and 597 and will begin at 7 a.m.