Manila offers free anti-rabies vaccination as it observes ‘Rabies Awareness Month’

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that apart from the Fire Prevention Month and National Women’s Month, the city of Manila is also observing the Rabies Awareness Month.’

In line with this, Lacuna invited all Manilans to avail of the free anti-rabies vaccination being offered by the local government through the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board headed by Nicanor Santos and the Manila Health Department headed by Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan.

Lacuna stressed the need to create awareness on the dangers of rabies, both on the part of the animal owner and whoever gets bitten by the unvaccinated animal.

Pangan said that the city has eight kinds of animal bite treatment being given for free at the city hall’s animal bite clinic, Sta. Ana Hospital under Director Dr. Grace Padilla and in seven health centers as well.

Aside from this, the same free services are also available at the MHD in Manila City Hall.

The same is also being provided in the weekly ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ fora being conducted by the mayor herself in various barangays.

Pangan said owners of dogs and cats may avail of the said free anti-rabies vaccinations and that all they have to do is bring their pets.