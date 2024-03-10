Women officials led the city of Manila's cleanup and tree planting activities over the weekend to celebrate women power. Among those in photo are (from right) Sta. Ana Hospital Director Dr. Grace Padilla; Justice Abad Santos chief Dr. Merle Sacdalan-Faustino and (from let) third district Councilors Maile Atienza and Fa Fugoso, social welfare chief Re Fugoso, office of senior citizens' affairs chief Elinor Jacinto and civil registry chief Encar Ocampo. Kneeling in front is Supt. Christine Cula, Manila Buraeu of Fire chief. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna commended the men and women workers of the Manila city government who have come together in celebration of the International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month by expressing their concern for the environment.

Lacuna said that over the weekend, hundreds of city government officials and employees held a simultaneous cleanup drive and tree planting event in various parts of the city joined by volunteer organizations.

Among the select locations were the Arroceros Forest Park, Rajah Sulayman Park and Manila Science High School.

The daylong activities were led by the mayor’s office, the office of Vice Mayor Yul Servo, the Manila Department of Social Welfare headed by Re Fugoso and the Parks Development Office under Giovanni Evangelista.

Joining them were other department heads, city government employees and even volunteers from different colleges and organizations in the city of Manila.

Fugoso said a total of 44 trees of lipote and bignay were planted in the Arroceros Forest Park during the event.

Lacuna meanwhile, reiterated her invitation to the public to visit the Arroceros Forest Park, known as the ‘last lung’ of the city.

She also urged Manilans to make cleanup activities a regular thing, saying: “Laging tatandaan na ang ating kapaligiran ay nagpapakita rin ng kalagayan ng ating mga sarili, kung kaya’t lagi natin itong pahahalagahan.

The said park, according to the mayor, is where centuries-old trees can be found. It thus serves as the city’s protection against air pollution and as a source of fresh, clean air, being its leading nature park.