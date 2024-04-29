Manila officials, employees, told to take good care of city properties

Mayor Honey Lacuna (second from right) with CGSO chief Thelma Perez, (right) Vice Mayor Yul Servo and (left) city security force chief Col. Ronaldo Santiago. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on city officials and employees to take good care of the city’s properties and equipment as if they were their own.

In making the call, Lacuna stressed that all of the properties being used in every office under the Manila City Hall are bought with city funds which in turn, comes from the taxpayers’ money.

She also stated that in buying the needed equipment and needs for the city’s day-to-day operations, the authorities in charge make sure that only those that are of good quality are purchased.

The mayor likewise urged all offices within the city to help the office of the city general services office (CGSO) headed by Thelma Perez in keeping a proper and updated inventory of all equipment and office properties assigned to them.

Lacuna said that property officers and chief admin officers of each department are expected to help in the inventory of equipment assigned to the office where they belong.

Perez echoed this and for her part, explained: “Kung me gagalawin or ililipat ng puwesto or lugar, sana ipagbigay-alam agad sa tanggapan namin para agad naming ma-update sa database para ang reporting sa COA (Commission in Audit) ay maging akma.”

Additionally, Perez said that all offices should maintain property ledger cards or inventory supplies card so that if and when COA conducts a random check, they will be able to show these cards.

The mayor urged all those assigned to keep a record of their inventories to coordinate with the office of Perez for proper guidance, as the CGSO chief assured them of ready assistance for any inquiries concerning the matter.