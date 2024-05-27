Manila officials undergo training course on emergency incidents

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the participanrs in the training course for emegencies held in Manila City Hall. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the participanrs in the training course for emegencies held in Manila City Hall. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Honey Lacuna led city officials in attending an eight-hour course aimed at preparing the city’s various offices on what to do in cases of emergency.

It was learned that the training was organized by the office of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Arnel Angeles.

Dubbed, the ‘Incident Command System Executive Course’, said training was held at the Bulwagang Villegas in Manila City Hall on Monday, May 27.

The heads and representatives of different bureaus, offices and departments of the city government led by Mayor Lacuna herself, underwent the said training which was conducted by instructors from different agencies in the country.

Among those who conducted the training included Aldrin Cuña from the National Defense College of the Philippines, Robin Lim from DILG-Central Office Disaster Information Coordinating Center, Mark William Bocalbos from the Construction Safety Foundation Inc., Cindy Garcia from FREND Inc., and Jester Wong from the Association of Philippine Volunteer Fire Brigades, Inc. gave the proper and updated skills and information during the one-day training program.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and Manila Fire Chief Supt. Christine Cula also participated in the training.

Lacuna said the training is aimed at providing the participants the proper knowledge and skills for emergencies.

The attendees she said, are expected to share or educate their personnel so that they could also come up with a better plan on how to handle cases of emergency, specially major ones.