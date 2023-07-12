Manila only city in NCR with four world-class science labs

Mayor Honey Lacuna with UdM President Felma Carlos-Tria and Vice Mayor Yul Servo after delivering her state of the city address (SOCA) where she announced the achievements of the UdM. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA is the only city in the whole metro to have established four world-class science laboratories for its public school students.

Thus reported Mayor Honey Lacuna in her state of the city address (SOCA), where she also vowed to put up more such facilities until such time that each district will have its own high-tech science laboratories.

“Bukod-tanging tayo lamang sa National Capital Region o sa buong bansa ang nakapagpagawa ng apat na world-class science labs at madagdagan pa ito upang bawat distrito may kanya-kanya,” the mayor said with pride.

Lacuna also bared that new facilities will also be enjoyed by the studentry in the soon to be finished, newly-constructed Manila Science, Albert and Manila High School, in line with her principle of providing public school students with the same facilities that students in private schools enjoy.

“Bawat estudyante, dapat may oportunidad sa de kalidad na edukasyon,” she stressed.

The lady mayor likewise announced plans to establish mobile libraries in an effort to bring the city government’s public library to the students right within their own communities.

Lacuna also took pride that the city-run Universidad de Manila (UdM) under the presidency of Felma Carlos-Tria, has achieved a Level 1 accreditation from the Association of Local Colleges and Universities for 18 academic programs.

The UdM, she added, continues to be recognized as the top performing criminal school in the NCR for the past several years and has constantly topped in terms of passing rates in licensure, nursing, physical therapy and law.

“Ito ay isang testament sa ating ibinabahaging layunin at mandato ng de kalidad na edukasyon tungo sa kahusayan sa akademya,” Lacuna said.