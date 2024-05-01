Manila, only govt. institution to become finalist in Privacy Initiative of the Year Awards 2024

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces Manila as the only city to become a finalist of the Privacy Initiative of the Year Awards 2024. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the City of Manila is one of the finalists of the Privacy Initiative of the Year Awards 2024 by the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

She expressed pride that Manila is the only government institution to qualify as such.

In the said video, Lacuna underscored that “in a rapidly evolving digital age, data privacy has become paramount.

There, the lady mayor also assured that as the city’s top executive, ‘it is my duty to ensure that your personal info is safeguarded at all costs.’

The NPC reminded the netizens that Facebook engagement is just one aspect of criteria and not the only basis for judging.

It will be recalled that just last month, the city government of Manila obtained its Seal of Registration from the NPC as proof of the Manila local government unit’s adherence to safeguarding the privacy rights of its residents.

It means that Manila has duly complied with the registration requirements of the Data Privacy Act of 2012, its Implementing Rules and Regulations and all related issuances.

Pursuant to the said Act, Lacuna said that the city government will display its Seal of Registration at the main entrance of the City Hall and other conspicuous places to ensure that it is visible to all data subjects transacrting with the LGU.

“We would like to assure our residents and stakeholders that the city of Manila is fully compliant and committed to safeguarding their rights to privacy and data protection,” the lady mayor said.

She thus directed data privacy office head Atty. Ava Sicangco and electronic data processing chief Fortune Palileo to also display the city of Manila’s Seal of Registration in the city’s online platforms where residents also engage.

Said seal signifies that in Manila, protection applies to all personal information collected and processed by the city government on all its forms, websites and online services as it transacts with its subjects on a daily basis either face-to-face or online.