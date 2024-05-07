Manila opens first ‘Wedding Expo’

Mall and city officials at the opening of the first 'Manila Wedding Expo.' In photo are (from left) Camille Santos, permits bureau chief Levi Facundo, department of public services chief Nicole Kayle Amurao, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, MTPB chief Dennis Viaje, Malou Rhom, Regional Operations Manager of Robinsons Malls and Kim Chan, Sr., Mall Operations Manager Robinsons Manila. (JERRY S.TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna invited the public to patronize the city’s first ever ‘Wedding Expo’ at the Robinson’s Place in Ermita.

The opening of the said expo, which will run from May 6 to 10, was led by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, permits bureau chief Levi Facundo and representatives from the Manila Civil Registry under Encar Ocampo. Also present were Malou Rhom, Regional Operations Manager of Robinsons Malls and Kim Chan, Sr., Mall Operations Manager.

Lacuna said the expo showcases local talents and industries that deserve to be harnessed.

The expo also poses a challenge for local entrepreneurs to give their best and enhance their creativity, the lady mayor added.

In his speech, Facundo said the expo is in line with Mayor Honey Lacuna’s stance to support everything local in the city, to include restaurants and all other kinds of establishments.

Facundo thanked the Robinson’s management for lending space, saying the exhibit had long been planned but they could not find a fitting place to get the project started.

The exhibitors, he said, are mostly from Manila, adding that the mayor herself had directed the Manila Civil Registry to also put up a booth in the area to help those who need guidance for marriage requirements.

For his part, Servo said that he and Lacuna have always been supportive of businesses or entrepreneurs offering local products and services.

The expo showcases, among others, establishments that offer wedding services such as venues, clothings, makeup, wedding rings and paraphernalia, catering and souvenirs to include photo booths, 360 degrees and the like.

Servo stressed that apart from featuring what the said establishments have to offer, the expo is also meant to help couples make their union highly memorable.

“Hindi lang kami nagpo-promote ng mga negosyong tumutugon sa mga kasalan, ngunit pinalalakas din namin ang isang kapaligirang naghihikayat sa pagkamalikhain, pagbabago at pakikipagtulungan,” he said.

“Ang expo na ito ay isa ring pagdiriwang ng talento, simbuyo ng damdamin at dedikasyon ng lahat ng nagnanais makalikha ng di malilimutang araw para sa mga taong nais ipagdiwang ang kanilang pagmamahalan,” Servo added.