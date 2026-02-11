Home>News>Metro>Manila policeman shoots dead Angkas rider who stabbed and attacked him with a hammer
Metro

Manila policeman shoots dead Angkas rider who stabbed and attacked him with a hammer

Itchie G. Cabayan3
MPD Logo

A policeman from the Manila Police District (MPD) shot dead a a 41-year-old Angkas rider who hit his head with a hammer and then stabbed him in the body as he was responding to a security guard’ call for assistance in Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila the other night.

Investigation by PCMs Boy Niño Baladjay of the Manila Police District -homicide section showed that before the incident that took place at 10:40 p.m. the MPD-Station 6 received a complaint regarding a “domestic violence” taking place in the said area.

Responding to the incident, Patrolman Reygie Pellas and Jhonex C. Castillo brought to the barangay suspect Christopher Glenn Miralles, of No. 401 Building C Jaime Cardinal Sin Village, Brgy. 898, Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila and his complainant-wife Annabelle, 40 where they were made to talk and come up with an agreement.

Manila cop shoots Angkas rider

Anabelle had sought a protection order for fear of being harmed again by the suspect and from the barangay, Pellas reportedly took Annabelle back to her house.

The suspect arrived moments later and again harmed his wife who ran into their home. A security guard witnessed the incident and immediately reported the matter to Pellas who was just about to leave the area.

Pellas turned around to respond but upon seeing him, the suspect attacked him with a hammer and hit him in the head with it.

The suspect then stabbed Pellas in the body. As the suspect was to stab him again, Pellas evaded the attack but fell to the ground, prompting him to shoot the suspect.

The suspect died on the spot while Pellas was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where he received treatment for wounds he sustained in the head and body.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

MPD Logo
Metro

MPD relieves seven cops accused of ‘hulidap’ by riders

Itchie G. Cabayan
SEVEN policemen from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) were ordered relieved by Manila Police District (MPD) Director Brig. Gen. Arnold
Kevin Rey Bautista and Christian Paul Cano Parayno
P/ Maj. Kevin Rey Bautista (left) and the suspect that his team arrested. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

MPD nabs ‘National Most Wanted’ in Baler

Itchie G. Cabayan
OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested on Friday a 30-year-old man said to be a ‘National Most Wanted
Manila Police District (MPD) - Logo
News

Seven minors nabbed by MPD for ‘rumble’ on second ‘Simbang Gabi’

Itchie G. Cabayan
Manila Police District (MPD) Director Arnold Thomas Ibay announced the arrest of seven minors who got involved in a 'rumble'
Manila Police District (MPD) - Logo
Miscellaneous

Fake diploma maker nabbed by MPD

Itchie G. Cabayan
A 49-year-old man engaging in the manufacture of fake diplomas was arrested during an entrapment operation by operatives from the