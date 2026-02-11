Manila policeman shoots dead Angkas rider who stabbed and attacked him with a hammer

388 SHARES Share Tweet

A policeman from the Manila Police District (MPD) shot dead a a 41-year-old Angkas rider who hit his head with a hammer and then stabbed him in the body as he was responding to a security guard’ call for assistance in Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila the other night.

Investigation by PCMs Boy Niño Baladjay of the Manila Police District -homicide section showed that before the incident that took place at 10:40 p.m. the MPD-Station 6 received a complaint regarding a “domestic violence” taking place in the said area.

Responding to the incident, Patrolman Reygie Pellas and Jhonex C. Castillo brought to the barangay suspect Christopher Glenn Miralles, of No. 401 Building C Jaime Cardinal Sin Village, Brgy. 898, Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila and his complainant-wife Annabelle, 40 where they were made to talk and come up with an agreement.

Anabelle had sought a protection order for fear of being harmed again by the suspect and from the barangay, Pellas reportedly took Annabelle back to her house.

The suspect arrived moments later and again harmed his wife who ran into their home. A security guard witnessed the incident and immediately reported the matter to Pellas who was just about to leave the area.

Pellas turned around to respond but upon seeing him, the suspect attacked him with a hammer and hit him in the head with it.

The suspect then stabbed Pellas in the body. As the suspect was to stab him again, Pellas evaded the attack but fell to the ground, prompting him to shoot the suspect.

The suspect died on the spot while Pellas was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) where he received treatment for wounds he sustained in the head and body.