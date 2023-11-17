Manila provides thousands of jobs to unemployed residents

Mayor Honey Lacuna and PESO chief Fernan Bermejo after emerging from a meeting held in connection with the holding of job fairs in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

THOUSANDS of Manilans were given employment during simultaneous job fairs held the whole day on Friday, November 17, 2023, Mayor Honey Lacuna announced.

The mayor said that a ‘Mega Job Fair‘ was held at the Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, Manila beside the Central LRT Station and the Metropolitan Theater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Lacuna, said job fairs were mounted by the local government through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo and in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region and the DOLE- NCR Manila Field Office.

Simultaneously, the “Kalinga sa Maynila PESO Job Fair” was likewise held from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the corner of Maria Clara and Ibarra Streets in Sampaloc, Manila.

In the said job fair hosted by Barangay 498, District IV, Lacuna said that about 2,500 jobs were offered.

The mayor said the job fairs were open for high school graduates, college level, college and tech/voc graduates.

Lacuna had directed Bermejo to continously come up with ways to provide jobless Manilans with employment so they could be productive members of their society.

As of this writing, the recruitment processes at the Arroceros Park continues.

During such job fairs, Lacuna said that many get hired on the spot.

She thanked the private companies which have been helping the city government in its efforts to help jobless Manila residents.