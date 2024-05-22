Manila Rep. Chua hits ‘PDEA Leaks Probe’

194 SHARES Share Tweet

“In aid of election, not legislation.”

This was how Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua described the ongoing hearings regarding what is now known as “PDEA leaks” in the Senate.

The pronouncement of Chua, a lawyer, was made when asked in a news forum about his reaction to the said inquiry.

“Ito pong hearing na ito, maliwanag po ay hindi na po in aid of legislation, kung hindi in aid of election at ang tanging layunin lamang ay sirain at yurakan ang pangalan po ng ating Pangulo,” Chua said.

“Kaya sa akin pong paniniwala, ito po ay pagsasayang lamang ng pera ng taong bayan at oras ng Senado,” he added.

Although he did not expound on what he meant when he said the Senate inquiry is “in aid of election,” it was apparent that he was referring to Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs which is conducting the so-called “PDEA leaks probe”.