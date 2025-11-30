Home>News>Manila Rep. Valeriano seeks overhaul of 48-year-old National Building Code
News

Manila Rep. Valeriano seeks overhaul of 48-year-old National Building Code

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Rolan Valeriano
Rep. Rolan Valeriano seeks overhaul of very old National Building Code. (JERRY S. TAN)

Citing the recent high risks brought about by worsening natural calamities and continuing scandals on public works, Manila Congressman Rolando “CRV” Valeriano (2nd district) said a new building code is needed.

Valeriano has noted that the House of Representatives has been trying to substantially revise or overhaul the National Building Code since 2014, but the attempts never prospered.

He has thus expressed his strong support to the measure that seeks to overhaul the 48-year-old National Building Code.

“As Chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, I support and endorse House Bill 1500 filed by Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez and Rep. Maximo B. Rodriguez Jr. replacing the 48-year-old National Building Code (PD 1096) is long overdue. HB 1500 is one of five bills filed to amend or overhaul PD 1096,” Valeriano said.

He added: “Given our country’s high risks for natural calamities and the continuing scandals on public works, enacting a new national building code is one of several strategic ways to assure public safety.”

“The bill that made the most progress was HB 8500 in the 19th Congress. HB 1500 now is a refiling of that HB 8500,” Valeriano further stated.

He stressed that a new national building code now can address many of the persistent problems about unsafe and substandard houses, buildings, roads, bridges and other structures.

Meanwhile, Valeriano said that for cities and towns with higher levels of natural disaster risks, he is for the enactment of ordinances that set higher standards and tougher requirements.

