Manila residents urged to settle their dues, taxes, to help aid projects

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on those who have not paid their dues or taxes to already settle their obligations in order to help the city fund its projects for Manilans. ( JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on those who have not paid their dues or taxes to already settle their obligations in order to help the city fund its projects for Manilans. ( JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed gratitude to the residents of Manila whom she said have fulfilled their obligation by paying their dues and taxes dutifully and urged those who have not to already do so.

Lacuna said that the city government has plans for augmenting the existing schools and building a ‘Kalinga’ Center in the city. The center is a take-off from the mayor’s regular barangay fora ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ where the city government brings the free, basic services it offers right at the doorstep of the residents.

She also announced the plan to build a new home for the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) headed by Arnel Angeles, still within the city.

The mayor underscored the importance of the MDRRMO in responding to emergencies and calamities.

“Isa lamang po itong dahilan kung bakit patuloy tayong nagsisinop sa pondo ng ating lungsod. Kaya ang ating pasasalamat sa mga kababayang ginagampanan ang kanilang obligasyon sa pagbabayad ng buwis… napakalaking tulong nang sa gayon, ang lahat ating mga plano sa ating lungsod na kapaki-pakinabang ay mangyayari,” she stressed.

Lacuna thus thanked not only the responsible city residents but also the local finance committee, city treasurer’s office, business permit, license office, electronic data processing office, city assessment office, Manila Health Department and all other units of the local government for their joint efforts in aiding her administration.

Too, she called on all offices, bureaus and departments concerned to continue helping in whatever capacity they can, in encouraging the residents to pay properly and promptly.

The filing of application of business permits and licenses and payment of taxes and fees had been extended from its original deadline of January 23 to February 9, 2024, without surcharge or penalty.

However, those who will be filing during the extension period will no longer be entitled to the 10 percent discount which had been offered only until January 22, 2024.