Manila senior citizens urged to update biometrics

Mayor Honey Lacuna urged senior citizens to cooperate with their barangays for the updating of their biometrics.

Lacuna also called on the heads of the city’s 896 barangays to help the city government effectively disseminate information relative to the said capturing of biometrics of senior citizens to include barangay officials themselves.

It was learned that the public employment service office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo has already written the Manila Barangay Bureau to disseminate the schedule of the said process among barangays.

In turn, the barangay authorities are expected to inform the residents within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The capturing of biometrics of both senior citizens and barangay officials starts with several barangays in Districts 1 and 2.

Lacuna said residents concerned are advised to coordinate with their barangays for the capturing of biometrics which will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. up to June 14, 2024.

The said process will be handled by personnel from the Electronic Data Processing Office headed by Fortune Palileo.

The mayor explained that the capturing of biometrics is meant to update information about senior citizens as well as the list of the city government for the purpose of guiding the city in the distribution of the social amelioration package (SAP) for the said sector.

It will also be used for the senior citizens’ Manila Residents Identification Card (MRID) pursuan to a city ordinance institutionalizing the city’s identification system of its residents.