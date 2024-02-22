Manila to hold two day mega job fair

222 SHARES Share Tweet

GOOD news for Manila residents seeking employment.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government of Manila, through its public employment service office (PESO) headed by Fernan Bermejo, will be holding a two-day ‘Mega Job Fair‘.

The said job fair will be held at the Robinson’s Manila, Level 1, Midtown Atrium from February 23 to 24, 2024 or on Friday and Saturday.

Lacuna said thousands of jobs await those who are interested and that the fair will be held from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on said dates.

It was learned that the PESO will be carrying out the said activity in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment – National Capital Region and the DOLE-NCR Manila Field Office.

Lacuna said that those interested must wear casual attire, bring not only their own ballpens but also at least ten copies of their resume and follow basic health protocols.

She also advised the applicants to avoid going to the job fair on an empty stomach in order to ensure that they will be able to hurdle the interview well.

The job fair is open to high school graduates, college level, college and tech/voc graduates.