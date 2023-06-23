Manila turns 452 years old on June 24

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the daylong celebration of the city of Manila's founding anniversary on June 24, Saturday. (JERRY S TAN)

MANILA is celebrating its 452nd founding anniversary on June 24, Saturday.

In view of this, activities have been lined up to mark the special occasion, highlighted by the crowing of the Miss Manila 2023 and a civic-military parade.

Mayor Honey Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said that a traffic advisory had been issued to inform the public regarding the road closures on June 24, owing to the slated civic-military parade for ‘Araw ng Maynila.’

The list of closed roads from 6 a.m. onward are as follows: stretch of Moriones Street from Mel Lopez Blvd. to N. Zamora Street; stretch of J. Nolasco Street from Morga to Concha Streets and the stretch of Sta. Maria St. from Morga to Concha Streets.

Abante said the public is advised to take alternative routes.

Also on June 24, Mayor Honey Lacuna will lead the wreath-laying activity at Rajah Sulayman in Malate, Manila at 7:30 a.m., to be followed by a civic and military parade in Moriones, Tondo at 8:30 a.m. and the Gran Copa de Manila in Metro Manila Turf Cluv, Malvar, Batangas at 4 p.m.

Also considered as a highlight of the “Araw ng Maynila” celebration is the Gawad Manileño 2023, where Manila residents who have contributed significantly to the city through their chosen fields of endeavor were given recognition.

Lacuna said 40 Manilans were given awards for their contribution to the progress of their respective communities through their work.

Top taxpayers and employers were also given due recognition for helping boost the city’s economy.