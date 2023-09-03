Manilans’ suggestions, complaints are taken seriously – Mayor Honey

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna (third from right) poses with (from left) Manila City Council Majority Leader Atty. Jong Isip, Councilor Apple Nieto, third district Congressman Joel Chua, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Councilors Fa Fugoso and Tol Zarcal after another successful Kalinga sa Maynila held in Plaza del Carmen. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna assured Manilans that all the sentiments, questions and suggestions that they bring out in every ‘Ugnayan’ during “Kalinga sa Maynila” fora are being seriously taken and acted upon.

“Ang inyong mga sinasabi ay isinasapuso namin at gumagawa kami ng paraan para ang inyong mga kahilingan ay aming mabigyan ng katuparan kaya ‘wag kayong matakot.. ‘wag kayong mahiya,” Lacuna said during the Kalinga sa Maynila held at the Plaza del Carmen in Quiapo, Manila.

“Ang ‘Ugnayan” ay aming paraan para matugunan lahat ng katanungan, reklamo o suhestiyon para lalong maiayos ang paglilingkod sa inyo … kasi hindi po kami perpekto, tao lang kami, nagkakamali din kami at meron din kaming mga pagkukulang. Ito ang pagkakataon para iparating ninyo sa amin lahat,” she added.

There, third district Congressman Joel Chua thanked the lady mayor as he announced that the first ‘Kalinga” was mounted in the very same district.

“Napakapalad natin dahil itong Kalinga, dito unang ginanap. Sa Blumentritt, tayo ang unang binagsakan ng Kalinga at ngayon ay umiikot na ito sa iba pang distrito. Hangga’t maari ay sinusuyod lahat ng ating mayor para malaman niya ang mga problema kada lugar. Ito na ang pagkakataon para kung ano ang sa tingin natin ay pupuwedeng i-adjust o ayusin. Ito na ang pagkakataon para masabi natin mismo sa punong-lungsod,” Chua said.

He also thanked the third district residents whom he said had been consistent in giving the Asenso Manileno ticket a landslide victory every elections, voting 9-0 meaning, from the mayor, vice mayor, Congressman and six Councilors.

Chua said that since all of them are allies coming from one party, programs for the benefit of residents get done faster, as he cited the putting up of a dialysis center offering free dialysis sessions for third district residents.

“Dahil magkakampi ang mayor, vice mayor at councilors, lahat ay mabilis na naaggawa. Kamakaila, ang grupo namin ay nagtayo ng kauna-unahang libreng dialysis center sa Binondo sa pamamagitan ng joint efforts mula sa mayor down to councilors. Marami na ang nakikinabang ngayon at ito ay pinagagamit natin nang libre…’wag kayong mag-atubili dahil ‘yan po ay para sa ating Distrito,” Chua said.

In every such barangay forum, Lacuna would bring with her representatives from each of the city government’s most sought after departments, bureaus and offices to address concerns right there and then. Stalls are also put up outside the forum venue to assist the residents with their needs.

The aim, according to Lacuna, is to bring the City Hall services directly to the people, saving them precious time and transportation expenses and the uncertainty of not knowing where to go or who to talk to when they go straight to City Hall.