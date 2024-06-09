Manilans told not to ignore animal bites as two kids die of it

Mayor Honey Lacuna advises residents who get bitten by dogs to immediately seek treatment from the various animal bite centers and to also have their pets vaccinated, as the city gives these services free of charge. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna advises residents who get bitten by dogs to immediately seek treatment from the various animal bite centers and to also have their pets vaccinated, as the city gives these services free of charge. (JERRY S. TAN)

360 SHARES Share Tweet

‘WAG balewalain ang kagat o kalmot ng aso o pusa, lalo na kung sa leeg pataas.”

This advise was strongly issued by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she announced that two kids recently died in Manila due to failure to get the necessary vaccine that would have protected them from rabies.

The lady mayor underscored the importance of having pet dogs and cats vaccinated with anti-rabies yearly, saying it is being given free of charge to all residents who only have to bring their pets to the nearest centers or at the help desks that are there during her weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program being held straight in the barangays.

Apart from this, she said that even the city’s councilors and Congressmen each have their own programs likewise offering free anti-rabies vaccination.

“Alamin lamang ninyo ang schedule at maari din kayong magtungo sa Vitas at sa satellite office para magpabakuna ng libre,L the mayor added.

More importantly, once bitten, Lacuna said that the person concerned must immediately seek any of the bite centers available in Manila to get treatment which also comes free.

“Ang pinaka-importante ay bumalik kayo sa follow-up vaccination sa takdang araw kung kelan kayo pinababalik, lalo na kung nakagat o nakalmot kayo mula leeg pataas. ‘Wag ibalewala pag nakagat kayo ng aso kahit ang inyong alaga ay may bakuna na. Mas iimportante na ma-prevent tayo na magkaroon ng rabies dahil once nagkaroon, dire-direcho na,” Lacuna stressed, as she cited the recent deaths of two children who were not able to get vaccinated in time.

“Halimbawa nakagat na kayo o nakalmot man lang, para sigurado, pabakuna kayo kaagad sa animal bite centers,” the mayor further advised, saying there are eight such bite centers in the city of Manila giving free anti-rabies vaccination, apart from the ones in Sta. Ana Hospital and the Ospital ng Maynila.

The said vaccines, she said, are being supplied by the Department of Health and once the supplies are used up, the city government makes sure to provide to ensure that the vaccines are always ready and available.

Each of the six districts in Manila, Lacuna said, has a health center that has animal bite center, namely: District 1- Dagupan and Tondo Foreshore health centers; District 2- Atang dla Rama Health Center’ District 3-San Nicolas Health Center; District 4-Earnshaw Health Center; District 5- Icasiano Health Center and District 6- Esperanza Health Center.

According to Lacuna, the same kind of free service may also be availed of right inside the Manila City Hall at the ground floor right across the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA), so that there is no reason for any affected resident to not seek said vaccination once bitten by dogs or cats.