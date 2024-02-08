Manilans urged to join city’s celebration of love month via ‘Maynilove 2024’

Mayor Honey Lacuna and permits bureau chief Levi Facundo announce activities lined up in Manila in celebration of 'Valentine's Month.' (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna is inviting Manilans to join the city government in celebrating Valentine’s Day through its program dubbed, “MayniLove 2024.’

Lacuna said that the city’s ‘Love Month Celebration’ will be made extra special and unforgettable through a host of activities lined up from February 12 to 17, 2024.

Under the theme, “Memories That Last Forever,” the local government will be holding the activities at the Kartilya ng Katipunan site at the Bonifacio Shrine on said dates from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lacuna said that the event will be under the auspices of the city’s permits bureau headed by Levi Facundo, who said that over 30 merchants will be participating.

“There will be daily surprises and gifts for lucky patrons, as well as special features like the ‘MayniLove Lock Heart,’ 360 Camera and ‘Puppy Love’, said Facundo.

According to Lacuna, visitors will also enjoy flowers and gift items as well as daily performances to entertain the promenaders while they go around the area or simply bond with their loved ones and friends.

The participating merchants will be selling a wide array of items ideal as gifts for loved ones as well as food items.