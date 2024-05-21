Manila’s senior citizens sign employment contracts with fastfood chain

Mayor Honey Lacuna and PESO chief Fernan Bermejo work together to continously provide employment for senior citizens and PWDs. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulated the city’s senior citizens who have recently signed contracts of employment with a local fast food chain, even as she called on other private establishments to follow suit in giving able-bodied elderly the chance to earn a living.

Lacuna also lauded the Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila under Fernan Bermejo for its continued efforts in providing job opportunities for the city’s senior citizens.

The mayor’s pronouncements came after another batch of senior citizens signed their employment contracts with Jollibee Foods Corporatio (JFC).

Lacuna thanked JFC and all the other companies which have been supporting the city government, pursuant to Manila City Ordinance No. 8598 titled, “Work for Seniors and PWDs”.

“Thank you to these food establishments that are helping our senior citizens and nanawagan po tayo sa iba pa na sana ay mabigyan ang ating mga senior kahit temporary employment lamang, dahil naniniwala ako na kayang-kaya pa nila,” she said.

Lacuna noted how food establishments in the city have been taking it upon themselves to help the local government by providing jobs for the city’s elderly population.

Manila City Ordinance 8598 mandates fast food establishments to provide temporary employment to qualified residents who are senior citizens, differently-abled and persons with disabilities.

Lacuna said that many senior citizens are still very able-bodied but have been deprived of sources of income due to the set age limitation when it comes to employment.