Manila’s waste management efforts boosted by donation

Mayor Honey Lacuna (middle) with (from right) Public Recreations Bureau chief Roland Marino, Councilor Tol Zarcal, DPS chief Kayle Nicole Amurao an dUNDP Deputy Resident Representative Edwin Carrie at the handover of the mobile recovery facility held at the Manila Zoo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna (middle) with (from right) Public Recreations Bureau chief Roland Marino, Councilor Tol Zarcal, DPS chief Kayle Nicole Amurao an dUNDP Deputy Resident Representative Edwin Carrie at the handover of the mobile recovery facility held at the Manila Zoo. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE commitment of the Manila city government to take solid waste management seriously received a boost after it received from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) a Mobile Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) aimed at involving barangays and making them part of the solution to educate the residents about proper waste disposal.

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Department of Public Services chief Kayle Nicole Amurao personally received from UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Edwin Carrie the donation during a simple handover ceremony for the Accelerating Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) through Circular Economy in Cities (ACE) Project held inside the Manila Zoo. Also present to witness the handover were Public Recreations Bureau chief Roland Marino, Councilor Tol Zarcal and Barangay 720 chair Enriqueta O. Platon, among others.​

“Our city government is continuously trying to respond to the problem of waste and its impact on the environment. One of our concrete actions is the establishment of this Materials Recovery Facility that we have right here inside the Manila Zoo. This is where we found a space appropriate to such facility and of course, this is a place where waste materials are accumulated everyday,” Lacuna said in her speech.”

“We are grateful to UNDP through the ACE project for the donation of this Mobile Materials Recovery Facility equipped with plastic melter machine, multipurpose shredder, glass pulverizer and other tools which are essential in our waste management activities in the city… once again, thank you UNDP for this and we hope that you will always consider Manila as your partner and co-implementer your development initiatives and activities,” the mayor added.

According to Lacuna, the mobile MRF will be brought to different communities and will take its significant role in the promotion of circular economy solutions that involves sharing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling.

She added that the equipment will be used in escalating social awareness and encourage more, if not all Manilenos, to take solid waste management seriously and to have their personal commitment to get involved and be part of the solution.​​​​​​​​

Amurao explained that the said project is funded by the Government of Japan and has an initial term of eight months from the effective date commencing last August 1, 2022 and ending on March 31, 2024.

She said that the ACE project seeks to support the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by implementing and accelerating the nation’s conversion to a circular economy. Doing this will assist the country in achieving its economic, social, and environmental objectives while resolving the possibility of a significant and increased reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) in important industries.

​Some of the significant part of this project is the donation of a Mobile Materials Recovery Facility with Trailer and Solid Waste Management (SWM) equipment such as Plastic Melter Machine, Multipurpose Shredder, Glass Pulverizer, and SWM Tools which are expected to contribute to extending the life cycle of products and significantly reducing waste through a combination of improving the current waste management system and supporting and scaling circular economy solutions.

These solutions involve sharing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products, use of sustainable materials, and raising awareness and changing behaviors towards sustainable production and consumption, while creating new business opportunities and green jobs, she added.