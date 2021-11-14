Maple at Verdánt Towers hailed at the Philippine Property Awards 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Premier property developer Ortigas Land was recently awarded the Best Upper Mid-End Condo in Metro Manila at the ninth annual Philippines Property Awards for its residential tower Maple at Verdánt Towers located at Ortigas East in Pasig City.

Maple at Verdánt Towers is the first of Verdánt’s three residential towers that is designed for the progressive young urban professionals and families who value accessibility, and long-term eco-sustainability benefits within their community. Once completed, the property will rise at 42-storeys, boasting 692 units with offerings for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units, with the option of bi-level units with private gardens or a townhouse unit.

Future residents of Maple at Verdánt Towers will be able to enjoy upscale amenities including two outdoor pools, fitness facilities, a Residents’ Lounge, and various play areas for children. Residents of Maple will also be able to enjoy the amenities found in the common podium area shared with the two other Verdánt towers which will include retail spaces on the ground floor.

As the property is set to rise in Ortigas East, the residents will be able to enjoy the benefits of the 16-hectare master planned mixed-used eco-estate which includes green open spaces, walkways, and bicycle-friendly roads.

The Philippine Property Awards celebrates the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. It is considered the biggest, and most prestigious real estate award program in the region. Recognition conferred from the program marks unparalleled competence and excellence for companies and professionals in the real estate sector.

Ortigas Land is one of the pioneers in real estate development in the Philippines. Now on its 90th year, the company continues to build great places for life through its iconic estates for living, shopping, business, and entertainment. It is the developer behind some of Metro Manila’s best-known mixed-use projects: Greenhills Center, Capitol Commons, Ortigas East, and Circulo Verde. For more information, visit www.ortigas.com.ph or call +63 (2) 477-1393.