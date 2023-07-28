MapleStory M celebrates five years of Maple World Magic

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Update adds an adorable Magician class character and special in-game events, including a new Character Growth Event, mini-games and Coin Shop

LOS ANGELES – July 28, 2023 – Popular free-to-play mobile MMORPG MapleStory M is celebrating its fifth anniversary in style by putting players in the shoes of a new character, the young Spirit Walker, Kanna, as she fights against a powerful threat. Nexon also has put together a veritable cornucopia of events for Maplers to get involved in, including new content and events, a new region and exciting rewards.

With a fan in her hand and her fluffy spirit fox companion, Haku, at her side, Kanna is making her grand debut in a quest to push back the evil in Maple World. After the mad warlord Oda Nobunaga attempts to sacrifice Princess Sakuno in a ritual to become the Demon King, Kanna must thwart his plans and return back to her homeland.

As a magician class, Kanna wields great spiritual power and provides essential support to her party members with magical Summons. Various exciting events come with Kanna’s introduction, including the Mega Burning Plus Event, the Kanna Growth Mission and the Grow with Kanna event. Mobile Maplers can also explore a historical new region: Kanna’s homeland, Momijigaoka.

A special event, mini-games and Coin Shop have also been created so that Mobile Maplers can join in MapleStory M’s joyous fifth birthday celebrations. Players can receive powerful buffs, items and Event Coins from the masters at the Legendary Sages event, as well as daily attendance rewards that change every day.

MapleStory M’s fifth-anniversary update comes packed with exciting events and rewards for Mobile Maplers to take part in. These celebratory events include:

Legendary Sages: By completing a series of mini-games, players can earn powerful buffs, items, and Event Coins to level up. Maplers can also visit Sage Mr. Kim for a special gift.

Players can visit the world of MapleStory M and join their fellow Mobile Maplers in wishing MapleStory M a very happy anniversary by visiting the App Store or Google Play Store page and following MapleStory M on YouTube for the latest updates.

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the legendary franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and celebrates its four year anniversary in 2022 having 16 million total downloads globally.

Founded in 2006, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences.