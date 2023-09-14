Marcoleta lands 10th in Publishers Association of the Phils, Inc. (PAPI) survey for 2025 preferred senators

443 SHARES Share Tweet

SURVEY showed Representative Rodante D. Marcoleta of SAGIP (Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty) Party-List, landing on the 10th among the Top 12 preferred senators for the 2025 mid-term elections.

The survey conducted by the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) from Aug. 15-19, with 1500 respondents, showed Marcoleta on the 10th place with Dept. of National Defense (DND) secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro, following him and former president Rodrigo Duterte’s ex-spokesman, Harry Roque taking the 12th slot.

Others in the Top 12, were Duterte landing No. 1 in the list, followed by Rep. Erwin Tulfo of the Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) Partylist, Sen. Imee Marcos, former Senate president Tito Sotto, Dr. Willie Ong, Senators Bong Go, Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, former Senators Tito Sotto, Mar Roxas, in that order.

It can be recalled that as a legislator, Marcoleta had authored some 283 bills, at least 39 of which were eventually passed into law. Two of these were related to tax reforms, while another two laws were enacted to help with the quality of education in schools. He likewise filed a number of bills supporting poverty alleviation and citizen welfare.

FROM FAMILY OF FARMERS Rep. Marcoleta was born to a family of farmers in Paniqui, Tarlac. He is second among nine siblings. He values education and was actually a diligent student. Due to poverty, there were constant struggles, but he was always optimistic as he would choose to see the brighter side of things.

He earned his doctorate degree in Public Administration from the University of the Philippines in Diliman in 2020 and he took up his master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of the East and earned his Developmental Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School.

In 2017, Marcoleta was among the 54 legislators in the House of Representatives who voted against the reimposition of the death penalty. He also voted in favor of free tuition in college.

He co-authored the bill on free basic medicine services for Filipinos and the magna carta of the poor, among others.

Among the bills authored or co-authored by Marcoleta was protection for Filipino consumers from arbitrary increases in the prices if LPG being charged by the players of the LPG industry, amending for the purpose Sections 19 and 14 of R.A. 8479, otherwise known as downstream oil industry deregulation law of 1998.

Another was HB 162 or enhancing the renewable energy industry through the green energy auction program; HB00163 or an Act authorizing the establishment of a renewable energy re Park over Laguna Bay to accelerate the renewable energy capacity in the Philippines and appropriating funds for the purpose.

Marcoleta has authored or co-authored various bills on renewable energy which specifically target to help poor households. Another was HB176 which aims to establish the Overseas Filipino Workers social security and retirement.