Marcos EO streamlining telco permits welcomed as push for digitalization needed

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates welcomed today the executive order of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr streamlining all requirements and permits for the construction, maintenance and operation of telecommunications and internet facilities.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the executive order will hasten the connectivity of far-flung areas disconnected from telco and internet services.

“The push for the digitalization of governance and enterprise will be worthless if telecommunication and internet service is not available for the vast majority of the population. For so long, many areas have been disconnected from these services that it deprives the people from opportunities that comes along with the technology.”

According to the data of Department of Information and Communications Technology, 65% of Filipinos are not yet connected to the internet. Telco and internet service providers claim that the number of permits that are needed to be secured from national agencies and local government units hamper the construction of facilities.

Junk QC cellsite ordinance

Gustilo added that since EO 32 is now in effect, the Quezon City legislative council should now junk a proposed ordinance authored by Quezon City Councilor Chuckie Antonio is pushing for a 2 year periodic renewal of special use permit for telecommunication facilities in the city.

“PO22CC-072 should now be junked by the Quezon City Council since EO32 is now in effect. The proposed ordinance will only make telco and internet connectivity scarce in the city as it may scare off telcos and internet providers. Just imagine the cost of renewing your special use permit, to which only a city or municipal council can approve. There is no place for an ordinance that will restrict the services provided by telecommunication companies.”

Gustilo added that with the signing of EO 32, the group hopes that local government units will not attempt to block construction activities of telcos that have all the necessary permits under the EO.

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner