Marijuana-infused candles, cannabis vape cartridges, seized by BOC-NAIA at CMEC

Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) officers intercepted marijuana-infused candies, vape cartridges containing cannabis oil and dried marijuana leaves concealed in inbound parcels declared as candies at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City on January 26, 2026.

A report forwarded to the office of BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said that the operation was conducted in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to strengthen border protection and intensify the government’s anti-drug campaign, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Mapa said the parcels were flagged due to suspicious indicators and underwent a physical examination and the subsequent inspection revealed 63 packs of marijuana-infused candies and vape cartridges containing approximately 19.5 ml of cannabis oil. Additionally, dried marijuana leaves weighing around 3.5 grams were found.

The seized items and the claimant were turned over to the PDEA for proper disposition and inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

BOC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno commended the vigilance of BOC-NAIA personnel, stating, “This interception underscores the Bureau’s continued efforts to detect and prevent the entry of illegal drugs through postal and courier channels. We remain firm in safeguarding our borders and protecting the public.”

Mapa meanwhile said the operation was part of intensified efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of the country, stating that: “through strengthened inspection measures and close coordination with partner agencies, the BOC-NAIA continues to ensure that mail facilities are not exploited for illegal drug activities.”

This operation reinforces the Bureau’s unwavering commitment to enforce customs and anti-drug laws in support of the national government’s campaign to protect public safety, said Mapa.