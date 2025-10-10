Masbateños with damaged homes due to ‘Opong’ to get DSWD cash aid mid-October

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Masbateños whose houses were damaged by Typhoon Opong will start receiving financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) by mid-October.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian announced in a video message posted on Thursday (October 9) on the agency’s official Facebook page that beneficiaries with totally damaged houses will receive Php10,263, while those with partially damaged homes will get Php5,287.

“Magsisimula na po tayo next week. Antabayanan niyo, malalaman niyo mula sa departamento at sa inyong mga lokal na opisyal ang final na schedule sa inyong lugar. Ia-anunsyo rin namin kung saan magaganap ang mga payout natin para sa financial assistance para sa mga may totally at partially damaged na tahanan,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT), the DSWD provides unconditional grants to disaster-affected populations, bridging the gap between relief assistance and early recovery support.

The DSWD chief clarified that the payout will be done by batches and will be managed by agency employees to ensure a timely and transparent process of distribution.

“Hindi po manggagaling sa LGU ang mga pondo. Lahat po ito ay manggagaling sa Department of Social Welfare and Development,” the DSWD chief emphasized.

In the aftermath of Opong that pummeled Masbate province, the Department has already distributed around 140,000 family food packs (FFPs) to affected areas in partnership with the local government units (LGUs) from the provincial down to the barangay level.

The DSWD chief extended his gratitude to Masbate Governor Richard Kho and other local officials for their cooperation in ensuring that aid given will reach those most in need, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive.

“Alam ko na malayo-layo pa ang ating gagawin, pero alam namin na makakabangon ang Masbate dahil sama-sama tayo,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Secretary Gatchalian reminded residents to rely only on verified announcements from the official DSWD social media pages regarding payout schedules and assistance details.

“Sa ganitong mga panahon, napakaraming fake news ang daming kumakalat. Huwag po tayo maniniwala basta-basta. Ang importante, makatanggap tayo ng tamang tulong sa tamang impormasyon, ” the DSWD chief said.

Secretary Gatchalian assured Masbateños that the agency is committed in its mission to help communities recover amid the string of disasters affecting the country.

“Hindi ho bibitaw ang DSWD hanggang sa ang bawat Masbateño ay makabangon mula sa peligro na ito,” Secretary Gatchalian said as he concluded his video message to the Masbateños. (LSJ)