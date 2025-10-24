Maynilad IPO Offer Shares Increase Following Full Exercise of Upsize Option

305 SHARES Share Tweet

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (“Maynilad” or the “Company”) has increased the total number of common shares available to the public for its initial public offering (“IPO”) due to investor demand.

After the start of the Company’s IPO offer period on 23 October 2025, the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, in consultation with Maynilad and its parent company, Maynilad Water Holding Company, Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”), have elected to exercise in full the upsize option for the IPO. As a result, an additional 354,704,200 common shares will be offered as part of the IPO by the Selling Shareholder.

“We believe that the decision to exercise the upsize option in full reflects the market’s confidence that Maynilad is a company with strong financial fundamentals and is primed for long-term growth,” Ramoncito S. Fernandez, President and CEO of Maynilad, said. “We look forward to making our listing day a successful milestone with our shareholders.”

BPI Capital Corporation is serving as the Domestic Lead Underwriter for the offering. UBS AG Singapore Branch, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte., together with the Domestic Lead Underwriter, are the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. is a Joint Lead Underwriter. BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, and Security Bank Capital Investment Corporation are the Domestic Co-Lead Underwriters, while East West Banking Corporation is a Domestic Participating Underwriter.

Maynilad IPO Prospectus

A copy of the Final Prospectus dated 20 October 2025 may be accessed in the Philippines at https://www.mayniladwater.com.ph/prospectus.

About Maynilad

Maynilad is a pure-play and integrated primary provider of sustainable water and wastewater services for the “West Zone”, which spans across 11 cities in Metro Manila, three of which it partially covers, as well as three cities and three municipalities in the Cavite Province in the Philippines. Maynilad’s business address is at the Maynilad Building, MWSS Complex, Katipunan Avenue, Pansol, 1119 Quezon City Philippines. Maynilad’s telephone number is (+632) 8 920 5485, and its corporate website is https://www.mayniladwater.com.ph.