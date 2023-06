166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office assisted Senator JV Ejercito in his visits to several evacuation centers in Guinobatan, Albay Friday, June 23.

The DSWD Field Office V provided cash assistance amounting to Php 5,000 per affected family in Barangay Mauraro, Guinobatan. The FO V’s team of information officers also conducted random survey to the evacuees regarding the provision of food items.