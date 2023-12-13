Mayor Honey advises Manilans to mask up in crowded events

MAYOR Honey Lacuna and (right) barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman both wearing facemasks while attending a crowded event in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN view of the expected gatherings this Christmas season, the rising cases of COVID and the elevation of Quezon City to red alert status in connection with an uptick in its COVID-19 cases, Mayor Honey Lacuna advised the city residents to remain vigilant and mask up when in places of convergence or where there is crowding.

Lacuna’s call was also based on the advice made by the Depatment of Health (DOH) for the citizens to adhere to basic health standards.

The mayor stressed the need to continue wearing properly fitting face masks, washing hands frequently and staying in well-ventilated areas and immediately isolating individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Lacuna said that despite the lifting of the health emergency status, there is no denying that “COVID is still here” with no less than high profile personalities in local politics having been infected recently, among them President Marcos, Jr. himself.

With Christmas just around the corner marked by crowded events and parties, Lacuna said that the risks of getting the infection naturally become high thus, the need to be extra cautious.

“This appeal specially goes for those who have comorbidities or are in the senior age group who are more prone to getting infected,” Lacuna said.

“Since attending gatherings cannot be helped owing to the holidays, at least be extra careful and wear a face mask,” she added.

She also called on Manilans to heed the advice of the DOH to wear face masks when taking public transportation.