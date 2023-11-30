Mayor Honey announces Christmas plans in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo sample the wafers included in the gift boxes for senior citizens which are in safekeeping at the Universidad de Manila. (from left) MDRRMO chief Arnel Angeles, city engineer Armand Andres, UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria, OSCA chief Elinor Jacinto, MTPB Consultant Dennis Viaje, MTPB chief Zeny Viaje and DPS chief Kayle Nicole Amurao. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo sample the wafers included in the gift boxes for senior citizens which are in safekeeping at the Universidad de Manila. (from left) MDRRMO chief Arnel Angeles, city engineer Armand Andres, UDM President Felma Carlos-Tria, OSCA chief Elinor Jacinto, MTPB Consultant Dennis Viaje, MTPB chief Zeny Viaje and DPS chief Kayle Nicole Amurao. (JERRY S. TAN)

Additional police visibility, additional parking areas and city-wide gift-giving in celebration of the “May kalinga, may ginhawa, may saya” Christmas in Manila.

These are but some of the plans laid out by Mayor Honey Lacuna for the city beginning the first week of December in preparation for Christmas season, as she also announced the activities related to the seaon in Manila, highlighted by the distribution of Christmas gift boxes to 695,000 households and 175,000 senior citizens and the payout of the monthly financial assistance for senior citizens, 16, 204 solo parents and 33,216 persons with disability (PWDs).

The mayor also announced that a Grand Bazaar will be held at the Mehan Garden along with the yearly Anticipated Masses which will be said at the Kartilya ng Katipunan.

Lacuna also presented the contents of the gift boxes to be given away, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, as she thanked the “Pasko sa Maynila” team those who are taking charge of the distribution of all the Christmas packs and allowances, namely: chief of staff Joshue Santiago who is the overall coordinator, department of public service Nicole Kay Amurao, Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs chief Elinor Jacinto, social welfare chief Re Fugoso, tourism chief Charlie Dungo, City Engineer Armand Andres, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau chief Zeny Viaje and adviser Dennis Viaje and Manila Police District Commander Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay.

The mayor said the distribution of gift boxes will be done from December 1 to 12, twice in the morning and again twice in the afternoon, covering four districts per day.

The lady mayor said that she particularly directed Ibay and MTPB chief Zeny to ensure that traffic in areas considered as shopping destinations for less costly gift items and even malls are well secured and free from standstill traffic.

She also announced the designation of additional parking spaces to afford the public more areas to park their vehicles and do their shopping, with special focus in the areas of Divisoria, Quiapo, Avenida, Blumentritt, Tutuban and Recto, aside from markets and shopping malls.

“Ang tagubilin ko sa MTPB at MPD, sana diretso lang ang traffic sa Maynila dahil ito ang dinadayo ng mga tao para mamili ng mga Pamasko,” Lacuna said.