Mayor Honey announces opening of Manila’s ‘Super Health Centers’ next year

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces plans to open next year the city's "Super Health Centers" which will provide more medical services for Manila residents. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government is set to open its ‘Super Health Centers’ by next year.

This, she said, is part of plans to turn Manila into a world-class city by the year 2030.

“Upang makamit ito, kinakailangan nating unahin na matugunan ang mga payak na pangangailangan ng bawat mamamayan. Bilang isang doktora, pinaka-mahalaga sa akin na pangalagaan at tiyakin ang maayos na kalusugan ng bawat Manilenyo,” the mayor stressed.

It is for this reason that various projects concerning medical services were implemented by the city’s Health Cluster.

Apart from strenghtening the capabilities of the city’s 44 health centers in such a way that they can all conductd basic laboratory testing, they were also equipped with ECG and ultrasound machines for pregnant women, along with portable digital perieapical dental x-ray.

With the opening of ‘Super Health Centers‘ next year, Lacuna said the services that may be expected from such centers will be at par with primary level hospitals.

This, she added, will complement the efficient Patients’ Referral System between health centers and city-owned hospitals thus ensuring proper and swift attention for all patients.

According to Lacuna, all health centers and even the City Employees Clinic are all Philhealth and Konsulta accredited to ensure the proper implementation of the Universal Health Care in the city.

The mayor cited in her state of the city address the support given by private organizations and the nateional government which enabled the local government of Manila to open various significant facilities.

These, she said, include the following: Infectious Ward at the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center through the donation of Senador Lito Lapid; rehabilitation of the Tayabas Health Center through the help of Congressman Rolan ‘CRV’ Valeriano (2nd district); Isidro Mendoza Health Center through the support of Congressman Benny Abante (6th district); Fabella Health Center improvement through the aid of Congressman Irwin Tieng (5th district) and rehabilitation of the Paltoc Health Center Renovation through the office of Congressman Edward Maceda (4th district).

Lacuna also thanked Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) for the establishment of the Passion Healthcare Dialysis Center and cited the donated Human Milkbank Pasteurizer of the Rotary Club of Chinatown – Manila, Rotary International and different Rotary Clubs to the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital headed by Dr. Merle Sacdalan-Faustino as well as the modern blood bank given by the Jaime V. Ongpin Foundation, Inc. to Sta. Ana Hospital trough its director Dr. Grace Padila.

At the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila, new facilities and equipment have also been installed to make its services at par with private hospitals and these, she said, include the following:256 slice CT Scan; Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI; Digital Mammography with Photosynthesis and 3D and 4D Ultrasound for pregnant women.