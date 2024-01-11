Mayor Honey announces resumption of “Kalinga sa Maynila”

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE “Kalinga sa Maynila” is back!

Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the service-oriented fora being held in barangays to provide all basic services normally sought by those going to the Manila City Hall will resume on Friday, January 12, 2024 following its suspension due to the holidays.

During the said period, nearly all city government units have been mobilized for the provision of Christmas food boxes to a total of 695,000 households, gifts for about 180,000 senior citizens and the payouts for solo parents, senior citizens, persons with disability, Grade 12 students and college students from the two city-run schools namely Universidad de Manila and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

In the resumption of the ‘Kalinga sa Maynila,’ Lacuna said that the areas that will be covered are barangays 696, 697, 698, 699, 702 and 703 in Malate.

The lady mayor added that as usual, among the following which will be provided for free to the residents right on the venue of the fora: medical consultation, basic medicines, deworming, rabies vaccination, civil registry, tricycle/parking registration, PWD/solo parent/senior citizen ID, clearing/flushing operations, water/electricity/building permit inquiries, notary services, police clearance, and job vacancies.

This year’s first ‘Kalinga’, Lacuna said, will be held at the corner of Vasquez and Nakpil Streets in Malate, District 5, Manila at 8 a.m.

Among the offices of Manila City Hall that will be joining the fora are the following: Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Department of Public Services-Manila, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Manila, Manila Police District, Manila Barangay Bureau, Manila Civil Registry Office, City Legal Office, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, Public Employment Service Office – City of Manila, Manila Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs, Manila Veterinary Inspection Board and the City Treasurer’s Office.

Lacuna said that all inquiries and requests for assistance will be entertained during the forum just like in the previous ones already held in the different barangays in the city.

The ‘Kalinga sa Maynila” is meant to bring right at the doorsteps of the communities the basic services being offered for free by the city government of Manila.

This way, the residents no longer have to go to City Hall and thus save on precious time and transportation money.