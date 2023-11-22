Mayor Honey appeals for one, united direction toward ‘Magnificent Manila 2030’

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls for unity in action toward a ‘Magnificent Manila in 2030.’ (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna enjoined the support of all Manilans to achieve the city government‘s vision of a “Magnificent Manila” in the year 2030.

This, she stressed, can only be possible if all those running the city and the residents are moving in synchronicity toward a common goal.

Most especially, Lacuna called on all those heading the city’s various departments, bureaus and offices, to make sure that their programs, projects and plans are in line with what the executive department is doing.

“Ang lahat po dapat ng mga plano, proyekto at programa ng ating lungsod ay masiguro natin na iisa lang ang tono… iisa lang ang kumpas… iisa ang patutunguhan,” she said.

By acting as one toward a common goal, Lacuna said that their vision of becoming a maging world-class city will be achieved faster and with more certainty.

“Sa tulong po ninyong lahatm kapag tayo ay tulong-tulong at iisa ang tono, walang imposible,” she said.

Lacuna added: “Kaya hinihikayat ko ang lahat na sana ay magtulungan tayo nang sa gayon, lahat ng ating pangarap para sa minamahal nating lungsod ay magkaroon ng katuparan, para sa “Magnificent Manila” in the year 2030.”