Mayor Honey bares festive activities for ‘Araw ng Maynila’

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced the lineup of festive activities leading up to the celebration of “Araw ng Maynila” on June 24, 2024, marking the city’s 453rd founding anniversary.

“I am inviting all Manilans to take part in the said activities and celebrate our beloved city’s founding anniversary with us. These are all being offered at no cost to the people of Manila,” the mayor said.

Lacuna bared that the said activities will kick off with the holding of a series of free concerts dubbed, “Tunog Maynila” which will be held at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on June 1, 8, 15 and 22. 2024.

The said concerts to be held on the four Saturdays of June will feature 12 of the country’s top bands.

Each concert will be capped with a spectacular “”Lights and Fireworks Show”.

Complementing this would be the “Lasa Maynila,” a food bazaar by Mercato Central which will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the whole month of June.

Lacuna said a free concert dubbed, “Musiko Maynila” featuring Metro Manila’s top Marching Bands will be held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 pm.

Also on Fridays, the city will hold from 6 p .m. to 10 p.m. ‘Talentadong Manileno,” a talent contest hosted by the ‘Bekshies ng Maynila (LGBTQ).

Every Sunday meanwhile, a dance competition dubbed, ‘Zumba Manila organized by the Manila SPTA will be held during the ‘Move Manila‘ on Roxas Boulevard.