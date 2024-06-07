Mayor Honey breaks ground for third school building she ordered built

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the groundbreaking ceremony of a new school building for Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary in Tondo. With her in photo are (from left) City Engineer Armand Andres, Councilor Ian Nieva, Congressman Ernix Dionisio, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, DCS chief Rita Riddle and City Architect Pepito Balmoris. Among those behind them are Manila Police District Director Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay and City Electrician Randy Sadac (standing, second and third from left). (JERRY S. TAN)

IN a year or even less, a new and modern Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School will rise in the first district of Tondo, bringing to three the number of such new school buildings that Mayor Honey Lacuna had ordered built.

Lacuna made the assurance as she led the groundbreaking ceremony for a six-storey school building that would provide its students with a place that is more conducive for learning in lieu of the old one.

Also present in the groundbreaking were Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Engineer Armand Andres, Congressman Ernix Dionisio (1st district), City Electrician Randy Sadac, City Architect Pepito Balmoris, Division of Schools Superintendent Rita Riddle, Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School Principal Marcelo Mislang first district councilors and other city officials.

“Bahagi ito ng ating prayoridad sa paglilingkod bilang inyong punong lungsod at itinuturing na ina ng mga Batang Maynila. Nais nating maging kumportable ang ating mga mag-aaral gayundin ang mga kaguruan sa mga panahon na narito sila sa loob ng paaralan,” she said.

According to the lady mayor, it is also hoped that through the project, the teaching personnel will be inspired all the more to fulfill their duties not only as mentors but also as second parents of the students they teach.

Lacuna cited teachers as the ones who are largely responsible for equippning the students with knowledge, instilling discipline in them and molding their character to become better citizens.

“Siyempre, nais din natin itong magsilbing insirasyon sa ating mga Batang Manilenyo upang sipagin pang lalo na pumasok sa paaralan, mag-aral upang palaguin ang kanilang kaalaman at kasanayan. Ito ay regalo natin para sa mga taga Isabelo delos Reyes Elementary School at sa lahat pang mga batang Tondo na gagawi at mag-aaral dito,” Lacuna said.

The mayor further assured that the city government under her stewardship will stop at nothing and exhaust all means to ensure that the standard of education being offered in Manila will be continually raised to better provide its students with the capability to alleviate their status in life.

It was learned from City Engineer Armand Andres that the planned new school building sits on a 9,273 square meter floor area and is slated to have, among others, a total of 49 classrooms, an e-room, a laboratory, a library, an auditorium and a conference room.

It will also have four elevator units, several restrooms, a faculty room, offices, a canteen and a roof deck area.