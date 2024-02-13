Mayor Honey brings pride to Manila, speaks at HPAIR conference in Boston

Mayor Honey Lacuna at the Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) 2024 Harvard Conference in Boston.

Mayor Honey Lacuna has brought pride to the city of Manila after having been chosen to speak at the Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) 2024 Harvard Conference in Boston.

Held from February 9 to February 11, 2024, the said conference integrates the contents of the academic and business world where delegates benefit from gaining a broader exposure to issues spanning multiple arenas, including political, social, economic, cultural and business.

Apart from different famous people in the field of business, education, public service and many more, Lacuna said she was able to meet and establish ties with Filipino delegations from various universities in the Philippines.

Based on the title of this year’s conference, “Chartering New Horizon: Mapping Present and Future,” the lady mayor said she was challenged to share her experience as a public servant.

According to Lacuna, she had been in government for three decades, which she had spent serving Manilans.

This, she said, is what she had shared in the conference, with the hope that based on the experience that she had shared, those present, particularly delegates from the different corners of the world, may learn a thing or two.

“Sa aking mahigit na tatlong dekadang iginugol sa paglilingkod sa ating Manileño, ibabahagi natin ang ating mga karanasan na maaaring mapagtuunan ng aral ng mga delegasyon mula sa iba’t ibang sulok ng mundo,” she said.

Lacuna added: “Aking iwawagayway ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa mundo, at ang bandila ng Maynila bilang ikalawa sa naimbitahan magsalita dito sa international conference na ito.

Through annual conferences, HPAIR aims to provide an inclusive forum of exchange on global issues. For the past two decades, we have fostered long-term relationships among young leaders from around the globe and connected talented delegates with today’s leaders in academia, business, and government.

HPAIR was founded in 1991 to create a forum of exchange for students and young professionals to discuss and learn about the most important economic, political and social issues facing the Asia-Pacific region.